Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

