Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 165.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,025,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 904,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

