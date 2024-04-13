R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 40.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

