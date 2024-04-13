Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $993.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.