Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 427,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

