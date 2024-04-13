Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

