Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
About Reed’s
