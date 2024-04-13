Reviewing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 0.99 $10.12 million $2.15 8.05 Old National Bancorp $1.84 billion 2.53 $581.99 million $1.94 8.15

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 12.52% 11.11% 0.73% Old National Bancorp 22.91% 12.04% 1.27%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

