RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,452 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 27,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.