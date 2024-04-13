RFG Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 186.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.19 and a 52-week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

