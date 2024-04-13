RFG Advisory LLC Has $378,000 Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

