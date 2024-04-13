RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,382,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.7 %

NHC opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.