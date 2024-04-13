RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

