Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 53,029 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays raised their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

