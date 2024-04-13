Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 66 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

