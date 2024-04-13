Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

