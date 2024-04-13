Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,207.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

