Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.