Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

NYSE UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

