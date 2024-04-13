Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,617 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.