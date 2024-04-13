Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,920 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMR opened at $25.00 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

