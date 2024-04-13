Sandy Spring Bank Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

EBND stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

