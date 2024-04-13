Sandy Spring Bank Buys 52 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $287.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.77.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

