Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

