Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank's holdings in Atlassian were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.53 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.81.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

