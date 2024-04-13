Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

