Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 101,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.