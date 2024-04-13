Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,691,000 after buying an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

