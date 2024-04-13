Sandy Spring Bank Has $106,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCI opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.