Sandy Spring Bank Has $110,000 Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $616.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

