Sandy Spring Bank Has $191,000 Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,637,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

THO opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

