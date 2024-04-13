Sandy Spring Bank Has $198,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

