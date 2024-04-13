Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 657.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

