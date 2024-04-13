Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $9,739,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

