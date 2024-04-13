Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 278 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

