Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

