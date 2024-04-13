Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

