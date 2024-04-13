Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $241.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

