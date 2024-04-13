Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

