Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

