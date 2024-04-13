Sandy Spring Bank Sells 107 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 3.0 %

TGT opened at $166.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

