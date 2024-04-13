Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,188 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,993,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.39. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

