Sandy Spring Bank Sells 164 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $205.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

