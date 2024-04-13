Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,815 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

