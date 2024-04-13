Sandy Spring Bank Sells 195 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

DLB opened at $80.25 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

