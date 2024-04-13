Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.900-9.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 9.900-10.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

