Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.900-10.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.60.

SAIC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

