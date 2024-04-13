Scotiabank Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

