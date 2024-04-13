Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

