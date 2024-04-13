Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $271.43 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

